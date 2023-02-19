‘Want Russia defeated, not crushed,' says French President
- French President Emmanuel Macron said, ‘I want Russia to be defeated in Ukraine, and I want Ukraine to be able to defend its position’
French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview released Saturday that he wanted Russia to be defeated in its war with Ukraine, but not "crushed".
