A Malaysian man has caught the attention of social media users with his unique service. Shazali Sulaiman, 28, is ready to be hired as a “villain” to help people prove their heroism in front of their partners. Sulaiman introduced the idea on social media. He claims that, for a small fee, he can help individuals appear strong and courageous.

Sulaiman explained that his service allows clients to arrange a time and place where he would pretend to harass their partner. This allows them to step in and “save the day”. He even shared a photo of himself with messy hair and an unlit cigarette to boost his tough-guy image.

The cost of the service is 100 ringgit (about ₹2,000) on weekdays and 150 ringgit ( ₹3,000) on weekends, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). Additional charges apply for clients living outside the city.

As per Sulaiman, friends and family have already used his service, and he has received a positive response from some customers.

While the idea has amused many people, some netizens expressed concerns about its legality. They pointed out that such staged encounters might violate laws related to public disturbance and harassment in Malaysia.

Local laws impose penalties for indecent behaviour that causes distress, with possible fines or imprisonment.

Sulaiman assured that his acts are purely staged, similar to WWE performances. No one is harmed during the process. He shared an example of a man hiring him at a shopping mall.

“When the boyfriend went to the bathroom, I pretended to ‘harass’ his girlfriend. When he came back, he confronted me like a hero,” SCMP quoted him as saying.

Social media reactions The service has received mixed reactions online. Some social media users admired Sulaiman’s creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. However, others criticised it as unnecessary.