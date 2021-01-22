Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Want to be a Hollywood player? Covid and streaming have changed all the rules
Photo: AFP

Want to be a Hollywood player? Covid and streaming have changed all the rules

9 min read . 05:26 PM IST R.T. Watson , The Wall Street Journal

In shift to at-home viewing, the industry is racing to find a new way of doing business

Streaming hit Hollywood fast. In its wake, the industry is racing to find a new way of doing business, rethinking who’s in charge, how contracts are set up and how stars get paid.

Studios are overturning their management ranks, empowering executives with backgrounds in business development, technology and strategy. Producers, filmmakers and actors such as Will Smith and Tom Hanks are trying to protect their interests in new contracts that aren’t built around ticket sales in movie theaters.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

BCG, Rotavirus vaccine production may be hit after fire at Serum Institute

1 min read . 07:20 PM IST

'Let's wait till tomorrow to hear farmer unions' final decision,' says Tomar

1 min read . 07:04 PM IST

India to potentially have surplus vaccines in the next 6 months: Nilekani

2 min read . 06:56 PM IST

Justice Gita Mittal appointed new chairperson of BCCC

1 min read . 06:48 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.