Non-residents won't be allowed to purchase residential property in Canada for two years (2023-24) starting from January 1. The prohibition was introduced by the federal government as part of its April budget, along with the claim that it will increase Canadians' access to affordable housing.

“Homes should not be commodities. Homes are meant to be lived in, a place where families can lay down roots, create memories, and build a life together," Ahmed Hussen, the minister of housing and diversity and inclusion, earlier said.

The purchase of real estate will be prohibited for non-Canadian entities, including companies, and Canadian entities under foreign control.

After the new regulations were released on December 21, there have been clarifications regarding the minute details of the said rule. As it turns out, even though non-residents are banned from buying properties, there are certain exemptions that give access to some people.

Excluded from the restriction are refugees and foreign nationals having temporary resident status, especially those escaping conflict. Residents of Canada who are diplomats, consular employees, or employees of international organisations are likewise excluded.

international students who meet the necessary criteria, such as having spent the majority of the preceding five years in Canada are exempted from the ban as well. However, they can only afford to spend up to $500,000 on a home.

Employees who have worked and filed tax returns in Canada for at least three of the four years prior to buying a house are also exempt from the ban. Additionally exempt are structures with more than three residential units and recreational real estate, including cottages, cabins, and other second houses.

What effect the restriction might have on the housing market in Canada is yet to be known. In the majority of the country, including Ontario and British Columbia, less than 4% of residential property owners are non-residents.

Some have demanded an unmitigated ban on non-Canadians purchasing residential real estate, but others argue for a more-targeted ban to prevent unforeseen effects on the economy and labour market.