Want to buy property in Canada despite ban on non-residents? Check eligibility
23 Dec 2022
Details of the new regulations were released on December 21.
Non-residents won't be allowed to purchase residential property in Canada for two years (2023-24) starting from January 1. The prohibition was introduced by the federal government as part of its April budget, along with the claim that it will increase Canadians' access to affordable housing.