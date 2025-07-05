Want to cook in Delhi while sitting in Chennai? A Chinese robot has just pulled it off with VR control | Watch video

A humanoid robot cooked a steak while being controlled from 1,800km away using a VR headset. Chinese company Shenzhen Dobot is behind the innovation.

The robot, Dobot Atom, was in Shandong. The operator was in Guangdong. From an Indian perspective, it’s like Delhi and Chennai even though the actual distance between Delhi and Chennai is around 1,700km.

A video shared on social media shows the robot copying the engineer’s hand movements through VR. The four-minute clip showed the robot doing delicate tasks like wiping the steak with a paper towel, pouring oil and flipping the meat. The robot even sprinkled salt with its fingers.

This technology, launched in March, may change how we handle household work, surgeries, nuclear inspections and even space exploration in the future, according to the South China Morning Post.

Dobot has now started global deliveries, with Japan getting the first batch. It is among the few Chinese firms to reach mass production. Eleven companies began such efforts in 2024, with six targeting 1,000+ units.

According to Dobot, the robot’s hand movements are highly accurate, with a precision of 0.05 millimetres. For now, only the upper body can be controlled.

Dobot started in 2015 by making robotic arms. It has now entered the humanoid robot field. Their new robot, Dobot Atom, costs around $27,500 (around ₹23.7 lakh), according to SCMP.

The robot has five-finger hands. It can serve breakfast by placing toast, lettuce and cherries on a plate and pouring milk. The robot also walks upright like a human.

Earlier, NASA had also shown a similar VR-controlled robot, but with limited details on the network setup.

Social media reactions

“This is really amazing. ROBOTS like these will be game-changer,” wrote one user.

One user wondered, “Can it do ironing of clothes?”

“This is really cool. I could use them for my contracting business,” wrote another.

Another user wrote, “Is this company publicly traded? If yes, I would invest in its stock.”