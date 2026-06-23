Want to earn ₹14 lakh? This zoo offers lucrative salary for anyone who wants to be a bear and is ‘comfortable being fed’

A job advertisement from a Chinese zoo has gone viral on social media. Luohe Wildlife Zoo in Henan province posted the listing on 13 June. It sought individuals willing to dress in black bear costumes and roam the zoo. The role offers an annual salary of 100,000 yuan ( ₹14 lakh), according to Jiupai News.

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The ad described the costumes simply as "soft". Whether they include fans or ventilation systems remains unclear. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and physically fit. There are no gender restrictions for the position.

The role involves six-hour shifts with four days off each month. These "bear players" are not permitted to speak while on duty. They may, however, produce a purring sound. Speaking is only permitted during emergencies or when help is urgently needed.

Candidates must also be flexible about food. They are expected to accept any refreshments offered by visiting guests. The zoo described it as the "freest position" in the entire zone. Workers can lie down, dance, climb trees or catch fish at their discretion.

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According to the zoo, the role suits both introverts and extroverts equally. Verbal communication with visitors is not required at any point.

"The more bizarre, the more popular you'll be," the South China Morning Post quoted the advertisement as stating.

The zoo encourages applicants to behave in the most unconventional ways possible.

Over 100 applicants responded to the listing within days of its posting. All available positions were filled quickly though the total number of hires was not disclosed. A zoo spokesperson told New Weekly that social media fame could boost earnings beyond the base salary.

"This could represent a unique opportunity for young people," the unnamed spokesperson said.

The zoo, backed by local government investment, only opened in early May. It is already exploring unconventional ways to drive visitor engagement and revenue.

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Job Posting Here’s what the job posting says:

Recruiting “Black Bears”

Annual salary: 100,000 yuan to play a black bear! Hiring nationwide!

Job responsibilities:

1. Wear a black bear costume and roam around the park.

2. Boldly interact with visitors.

Requirements:

1. No gender restriction. Must be over 18 and healthy.

2. Strictly no talking. Just make “bear sounds”.

3. The more quirky and eccentric your personality, the better. Be expressive, playful and unembarrassed.

4. Comfortable being fed. Not being picky about food is a bonus.

Social Media Reaction The story captured widespread attention on mainland Chinese social media. Reactions ranged from amusement to mild concern.

"Summers in Henan can be quite hot. Imagine wearing that costume," said one user.

Also Read | Indian worker at London Zoo set to be deported for stalking female colleague

Another joked that the no-talking rule would prove impossible for most people. A more thoughtful commenter raised a valid concern.

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"It's creative, but it might make children less afraid of real wild animals," they warned.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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China Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. World News Home Want to earn ₹14 lakh? This zoo offers lucrative salary for anyone who wants to be a bear and is ‘comfortable being fed’