Want to instantly upgrade your home? Give it a name

Bob Lacy, owner of the Chatham Sign Shop in Chatham, Mass., says he sends house nameplates to all parts of the world, carved onto traditional quarterboards that replicate those salvaged from ships. Popular are plays on “sea"—Après Sea, Searenity, Luna Sea—says Mr. Lacy, whose signs cost $350 to $1,400. He says he has seen an increase in demand from outside the Northeast.