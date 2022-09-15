As another year-end draws near, resolutions that are meant to change habits are starting to become part of discussions once again. Quitting alcohol may be one of the most important habit changes in the list of resolutions. A new study has come out with information that may help with just that. As per a new study, even a single exposure to alcohol may permanently change the shape of nerve cells and lead to addiction. Notably, the study has been conducted in animals so far.

