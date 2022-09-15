Want to quit drinking? New study shows what single dose of alcohol can do to your brain2 min read . 05:05 PM IST
- A new study shows that even a single exposure to alcohol may permanently change the shape of nerve cells and lead to addiction
As another year-end draws near, resolutions that are meant to change habits are starting to become part of discussions once again. Quitting alcohol may be one of the most important habit changes in the list of resolutions. A new study has come out with information that may help with just that. As per a new study, even a single exposure to alcohol may permanently change the shape of nerve cells and lead to addiction. Notably, the study has been conducted in animals so far.
It is important to note that neurons or nerve cells are the fundamental units of the brain and nervous system responsible for receiving sensory input from the external world and the researchers found that, in particular, alcohol affects the structure of the synapses as well as the dynamics of the mitochondria, the cell's powerhouses. Synapses are the points of contact between neurons where information is passed from one neuron to the next.
The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, used the genetic model system of the fruit fly and it shows that alterations in the migration of mitochondria in the synapses lessen the rewarding effect of alcohol. The researchers said that these findings imply that even a single drinking incident might lay the foundation for alcohol addiction. Interestingly, majority of studies have focused on the consequences of chronic alcohol drinking on the hippocampus, our brain's control center.
Henrike Scholz from University of Cologne in Germany said, “we set out to discover ethanol-dependent molecular changes. These, in turn, provide the basis for permanent cellular changes following a single acute ethanol intoxication. The effects of a single alcohol administration were examined at the molecular, cellular, and behavioral levels."
The researchers used fruit flies and mouse models to find ethanol-induced alterations in two areas: mitochondrial dynamics and the balance between synapses in neurons. Mitochondria supply energy to cells, particularly nerve cells. The mitochondria move in order to optimally deliver energy to the cells. In the ethanol-treated cells, the mitochondria's movement was disturbed. Certain synapses' chemical balance was also disturbed.
These alterations were permanent and were confirmed by behavioral changes in the animals: mice and fruit flies consumed more alcohol and relapsed later in life. The morphological remodelling of neurons is a well-known basis for learning and memory. These mechanisms, which are central to learning and memory, are also thought to be at the core of the formation of associative memories for drug-related rewards, the researchers said.
Therefore, some of the observed changes may influence ethanol-related memory formation, they said. The researchers speculate that these ethanol-dependent cellular changes are critical for the development of addictive behaviours. "It is remarkable that the cellular processes contributing to such complex reward behavior are conserved across species, suggesting a similar role in humans," said Scholz. "It could be a possible general cellular process essential for learning and memory," Scholz added.
(With inputs from PTI)
