‘Wanted to get cheap Russian crude oil', Imran Khan hails India's foreign policy2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 08:53 AM IST
- India is the world's third-largest oil-consuming and importing nation. It imports 85% of its crude oil needs.
- Imran Khan hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to purchase cheap oil from Russia despite pressure from the United States.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded India's foreign policy and said that Islamabad wanted to get cheap Russian crude oil like India, however, it was not able to do so as his government collapsed in a no-confidence motion, according to the news agency ANI.
