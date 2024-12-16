President Bashar al-Assad was evacuated to Russia on December 8 as rebel forces took control. He denied any intention to flee and insisted he aimed to continue the fight against terrorism, citing a military threat as the reason for his evacuation.

The Syrian government fell to rebel militants on December 8 — with President Bashar al-Assad 'escaping' in a Russian plane. The ousted leader however insisted on Monday that he had planned to continue fighting but was evacuated by Moscow. The remarks — his first since the fall of Damascus — were shared via the Syrian Presidency Telegram channel and also contended that the country had fallen into 'the hands of terrorism'.

Assad is believed to have left Damascus on December 8 morning in coordination with Russian allies. He travelled to the Hmeimim Air Base in Russia — close to the coastal province of Latakia within Syria — during the day with the intention of continuing the fight.

"My departure was neither planned nor did it occur during the final hours of the battles…I did not leave the country as part of a plan as it was reported earlier. Moscow requested…an immediate evacuation to Russia on the evening of Sunday December 8," he said.

The former President claimed that he had not considered fleeing or resigning "at any time" during the events that took place in Syria. The Russians however decided to move him on the night of December 8 as the military base came under attack from drones. Kremlin officials had earlier confirmed that Assad was evacuated from a military base before being granted political asylum in Russia.

“At no point during these events did I consider stepping down or seeking refuge nor was such proposal made by any individual or party. The only course of action was to continue fighting against the terrorist onslaught," reports quoted him as saying on Monday.

It was not immediately clear whether the ousted leader was planning to return or even mobilize supporters from across the border.

“When the state falls into the hands of terrorism and the ability to make a meaningful contribution is lost, any position becomes void of purpose," he wrote on Telegram.