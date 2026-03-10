War against Iran 'very much complete' says Trump, makes bold claim: ‘They’ve got no Air Force, communications…'

US President Donald Trump reportedly said that the ‘war’ against Iran “is very complete”. He also had a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to discuss the ongoing conflict, which according to the Kremlin was a “frank and businesslike” conversation that lasted about an hour.

“I think the war is very complete, pretty much,” Trump said, according to Weijia Jiang, CBS’s senior White House correspondent. “They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force,” Trump said, according to Jiang, who posted about her interview with the president on X.

Trump's comments come amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict – which entered its second week on Saturday, 7 March.

‘No message for Mojtaba Khamenei’ About Iran's new Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Trump told CBS News: “I have no message for him.” The POTUS however said he has someone in mind to replace Khamenei, but did not elaborate.

On Monday, Trump also had a call with Putin to discuss the war in Iran and other issues.

What did Trump and Putin discuss? Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said the Russian president “voiced a few ideas aimed at a quick political and diplomatic settlement” of the conflict following his conversations with Gulf leaders and Iran’s president, reported AP.

Trump offered his assessment of the developing situation, Ushakov said, “in the context of the ongoing U.S.-Israeli operation.”

The two leaders had a “specific and useful” exchange of views, and they touched on Venezuela “in the context of the situation in the global oil market,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Putin pledged “unwavering support” to Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Russia vows ‘unwavering support’ to Mojtaba Khamenei Putin told Mojtaba Khamenei, "At a time when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your tenure in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication."

According to a Times of Israel report, Putin said that he is confident Khamenei will continue his father’s work “with honour” and unite the Iranian people “in the face of severe trials.”

On 7 March, Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a phone call as tensions in the Middle East escalated, The Moscow Times reported. The Russian President offered "deep condolences" over Khamenei's killing, members of his family, and other senior political and military officials, along with civilian casualties that he blamed on the US and Israel.