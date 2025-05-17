‘War crime’: Russian drone strike claims nine lives in northeastern Ukraine hours after ‘failed’ peace talks

Hours after Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks in years that failed to yield a ceasefire, a Russian drone struck a passenger bus in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region on Saturday, killing nine people.

“This is another war crime by Russia — a deliberate strike on civilian transport that posed no threat,” the Sumy regional administration said in a post on the Telegram messaging app, the Associated Press reported.

Russia-Ukraine peace talks Earlier on Friday, Russian and Ukrainian officials held talks in Turkey to establish a temporary ceasefire, marking their first direct meeting since the early weeks of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

However, the discussions ended in less than two hours without any significant breakthrough. It is to be further noted that although both sides agreed to a major prisoner exchange, they remained sharply divided on the core conditions needed to bring the conflict to an end.

One such condition for Ukraine, backed by its Western allies, is a temporary ceasefire as a first step toward a peaceful settlement. The Kremlin has pushed back against such a truce, which remains elusive.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he discussed the talks with US President Donald Trump and the leaders of France, Germany, the U.K. and Poland. In a post on X from a European leadership meeting in Albania, he urged “tough sanctions” against Moscow if it rejects “a full and unconditional ceasefire and an end to killings.”

Medinsky, an aide to President Vladimir Putin, stated that both Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange detailed ceasefire proposals. He also noted that Ukraine had requested a meeting between the two countries' heads of state—a suggestion that Russia has taken under consideration, AP reported.

Zelenskyy was in Tirana, Albania, on Friday, meeting with leaders of 47 European countries to discuss security, defense and democratic standards against the backdrop of the war.

He met with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

“Pressure on Russia must be maintained until Russia is ready to end the war,” Zelenskyy said on X, posting a photo of the leaders during the call, the second for the group since May 10. During these discussions, he emphasised the need to intensify pressure on Russia and stressed that a ceasefire is the first step toward achieving peace. The talks also focused on strengthening military support, improving Ukraine's air defence and defence production capabilities, and accelerating Ukraine's path toward European Union membership.

With Russian troops occupying roughly one-fifth of Ukraine, Russian President Putin has demanded that Kyiv surrender territory, give up its aspirations to join NATO, and adopt a neutral stance, according to reports.

(With inputs from agencies)