‘War crime’: Russian drone strike claims nine lives in northeastern Ukraine hours after ‘failed’ peace talks

“Pressure on Russia must be maintained until Russia is ready to end the war,” Zelenskyy said on X, posting a photo of the leaders during the call, the second for the group since May 10. During these discussions, he emphasised the need to intensify pressure on Russia and stressed that a ceasefire is the first step toward achieving peace. The talks also focused on strengthening military support, improving Ukraine's air defence and defence production capabilities, and accelerating Ukraine's path toward European Union membership.