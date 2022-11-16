War overspill: Russian missiles targeting Ukraine cross into Poland, kills two

On Tuesday, a Russian missile barrage on the Ukrainian power grid caused the war to spread to nearby nations, hitting NATO member Poland and cutting off electricity to a large portion of Moldova. According to a US official, it was Russia's heaviest barrage yet, and some of the missiles crossed into Poland and killed two people there. It was the first time during the conflict that Russian weapons had been used against a member of NATO.

