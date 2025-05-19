‘War should've never happened’: Donald Trump ‘hopeful’ about speaking with Putin, Zelensky today

US President Donald Trump said that he plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday morning to discuss ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

He also mentioned that he will be speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, along with several representatives from NATO member countries.

“HOPEFULLY IT WILL BE A PRODUCTIVE DAY, A CEASEFIRE WILL TAKE PLACE, AND THIS VERY VIOLENT WAR, A WAR THAT SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED, WILL END. GOD BLESS US ALL!!!,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Vance meets Zelensky in Rome Earlier on Sunday, US Vice President JD Vance met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome during the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV at Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City.

A statement from the Vice President's office said the meeting focused on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, with both leaders emphasizing their common goal of ending the violence in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also attended the meeting.

Both parties also discussed the current status of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, Turkiye, which aim to achieve a ceasefire and establish lasting peace in the region.

"This afternoon in Rome, Italy, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The leaders discussed their shared goal of ending the bloodshed in Ukraine and provided updates on the current state of negotiations for a ceasefire and lasting peace," the statement from the VP's office read.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and welcomed the prisoner exchange agreement reached during Russia-Ukraine talks.During his conversation on Saturday, Rubio reiterated Trump's message, stating, “The death and destruction must stop.”

Secretary Rubio welcomed the prisoner exchange agreement reached during the May 16 session of the Ukraine-Russia talks and delivered President Trump's strong message: “The United States is committed to achieving a lasting end to the Russia-Ukraine war,” according to the US State Department.

“The comprehensive peace plan proposed by the United States outlines the best way forward. The Secretary emphasised President Trump's call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the violence,” the statement added.