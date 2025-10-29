War-like chaos in Rio – 64 killed as 2,500 cops storm favelas. What sparked Brazil’s deadliest raid?

Bodies piled up in the streets of Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday as Brazil witnessed its deadliest police operation in history. At least 64 people were killed, including four police officers, after 2,500 heavily armed security personnel stormed two of the city’s most notorious favelas in a sweeping crackdown on drug gangs.

The unprecedented scale of the raid in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro — backed by helicopters, armoured vehicles, and drones — plunged parts of the city into chaos and reignited fierce debate about police brutality, state policy, and human rights in Brazil.

Why did police launch such a massive operation?

A police officer holds his gun up next to residents on a barricade during the Operacao Contencao (Operation Containment) at the Vila Cruzeiro favela, in the Penha complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 28, 2025. Hundreds of heavily armed Brazilian police raided slum areas of Rio in a drug raid Tuesday, touching off firefights likened to scenes from a war and leaving at least 64 people dead, Brazilian officials said. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP)

State Governor Claudio Castro described the mission across the Complexo da Penha and Complexo do Alemão neighbourhoods as “the largest in the state’s history.”

The central government said the raids targeted Comando Vermelho (Red Command), a powerful drug-trafficking syndicate that authorities claim was attempting to expand its influence across Rio.

“This is how the Rio police are treated by criminals: with bombs dropped by drones. This is the scale of the challenge we face. This is not ordinary crime, but narcoterrorism,” Castro wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a video that appeared to show a gang-operated drone dropping a projectile.

What happened on the ground in Brazil's Rio?

Bodies filled Rio’s streets as Brazil’s biggest-ever police raid left 64 dead. Officials call it a fight against ‘narcoterrorism.’ The UN calls it horror.

Gunfire echoed across northern Rio near the international airport, while thick smoke billowed from fires set during the clashes.

Residents were seen running for cover as shops shuttered and traffic ground to a halt on major roads.

AFP reporters on the scene described “war-like” conditions, with police in Vila Cruzeiro guarding about 20 young detainees sitting barefoot and shirtless on a pavement, their heads bowed.

“This is the first time we’ve seen drones (from criminals) dropping bombs in the community,” said one resident of Penha, speaking anonymously. “Everyone is terrified because there’s so much gunfire.”

According to state officials, 60 suspected gang members were killed. The death toll far exceeds the previous record set in 2021, when a raid left 28 people dead.

How did Rio residents react? For many locals, the operation brought the city to a standstill.

“We’re left without buses, without anything, in this chaos and not knowing what to do,” said Regina Pinheiro, a 70-year-old retiree trying to return home amid blocked streets and halted public transport.

Police deployed 32 armoured vehicles, 12 demolition units, and two helicopters, used to clear barricades erected by traffickers in the narrow alleyways of the favelas.

What are critics and human rights groups saying?

People watch as members of the military police bring bodies of dead people to a hospital, on the day of a police operation against drug trafficking at the favela do Penha, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 28, 2025. REUTERS/Aline Massuca

The violence has sparked condemnation both in Brazil and abroad.

Congressman Henrique Vieira, an evangelical pastor, accused authorities of dehumanising Rio’s poorest communities.

The state government, he said, “treats the favela as enemy territory, with a licence to shoot and kill.”

In Geneva, the United Nations human rights office said it was “horrified” by the bloodshed.

“This deadly operation furthers the trend of extreme lethal consequences of police operations in Brazil’s marginalised communities,” it said in a statement, urging “prompt and effective investigations.”

The Human Rights Commission of the Rio State Legislative Assembly also vowed to demand accountability.

“We will ask for explanations of the circumstances of the action, which has once again transformed Rio’s favelas into a theatre of war and barbarism,” said Dani Monteiro, the commission’s president.

What does this say about Brazil’s ongoing security crisis?

An alleged criminal arrested during the Operacao Contencao (Operation Containment) at the Vila Cruzeiro favela stares at a police officer, in the Penha complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 28, 2025. At least 2,500 security forces agents took part in an operation to arrest drug traffickers from the Comando Vermelho (CV), which resulted in 18 suspects and several police officers dead.

Experts and rights organisations have long argued that Rio’s heavy-handed policing does little to dismantle entrenched criminal networks. Nearly 700 people were killed in police operations in the city last year — almost two per day — according to state data.

While authorities insist such actions are necessary to combat “narcoterrorism,” critics say they only deepen mistrust between residents and law enforcement, turning the favelas into what many now describe as Brazil’s perpetual war zone.