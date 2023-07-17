Warner Bros' 'Barbie' likely to surpass USD 100 million in collection2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 01:33 PM IST
Warner Bros.' 'Barbie' is expected to surpass $100 million at the box office, outpacing 'Little Mermaid', with strong appeal to women under 25.
Warner Bros.' highly anticipated comic film 'Barbie' has made a blazing impact at the box office, with expectations to surpass the USD 100 million mark, outpacing the weekend three-day collection of USD 95.5 million achieved by ‘Little Mermaid’, according to The Economic Times.
