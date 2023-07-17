Warner Bros' 'Barbie' likely to surpass USD 100 million in collection

Meanwhile, the film 'Oppenheimer', whose release date coincides with that of ‘Barbie’, is centred around the father of the atomic bomb, is also expected to perform well at the box office. Its primary audience consists of older males, while 'Barbie' appeals to females, especially young women. Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', with a runtime of three hours, is likely to cross the USD 50-million mark in its opening. However, Universal holds exclusive control of theatres for three weeks.