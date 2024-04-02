Warner Bros. Says Two Directors Left Board Over US Antitrust Probe

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. said Steven Newhouse and Steven Miron left its board of directors after learning that the US Justice Department was investigating whether their service violated antitrust law.

Newhouse, whose family business is the second-largest holder of Warner Bros. stock, was a member of the board’s nominating and governance committee, according to a filing Monday. Miron, who is also affiliated with the Newhouse family business, was a member of the compensation committee.

"Miron and Newhouse informed WBD that, without admitting any violation, and in light of the changing dynamics of competition in the entertainment industry, they elected to resign rather than to contest the matter," the company said in a statement Monday.

The Justice Department has taken an increased interest in enforcement of Section 8 of the Clayton Act, which bars individuals from sitting on the boards of competing companies. The crackdown on simultaneous directorships had led to resignations at several companies before the Warner Bros. announcement, including Nextdoor Holdings Inc., Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. and elsewhere.

Both former Warner Bros. directors are officers at the closely held media company Advance/Newhouse Partnership, which holds an 8.1% stake in Warner Bros., parent of the Warner Bros. film studio and cable channels including HBO, according to company filings. That makes Newhouse the No. 2 stockholder behind Vanguard Group Inc., according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Newhouse is co-president of Advance while Miron is chief executive officer of Advance/Newhouse Partnership. They became directors of Warner Bros. Discovery when WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc. completed their merger in April 2022.

Newhouse is also a significant investor in Charter Communications Inc., of the largest US cable TV providers. Miron and Michael Newhouse are members of Charter’s board of directors.

Warner Bros. will reduce the size of its board to 11 members. The pair held terms that were set to expire at the company’s annual meeting next year. The resignations were effective March 29.

