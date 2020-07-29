Trump’s approval rating has plummeted in recent weeks over his handling of the virus, as the U.S. outpaces other developed nations in infections and deaths. At the same time, Fauci has risen to near folk hero status with his sober, data-based messages on the virus and what the country must do to combat it. That approach has put him at odds with the president, who has wanted to reopen the economy sooner than public health officials recommended.