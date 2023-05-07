Warren Buffett shares key investment lessons at Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting. Tap to read3 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 11:37 AM IST
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway hosted its annual general meeting on Saturday. During the session, which lasted for five hours, Warren Buffett answered some of the questions asked by investors
Chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett said that his company's first-quarter profit soared to $35.5 billion, which reflected gains from common stocks like Apple Inc, and booster operating profit.
