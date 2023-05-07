Index funds are great investment tools

During the annual general meeting, Warren Buffett didn't hesitate in repeating his age-old advice, “Index funds are a great investment tool because the costs are low." His fascination for index funds can be measured by the fact that he instructed his trustees to invest 90% of his estate into an S&P 500 index fund for the benefit of his wife after his demise. He always encourages people to invest in S&P low-cost index funds.