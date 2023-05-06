Billionaire investor Warren Buffet is set to preside over Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual meeting on Saturday and thousands of people are expected to gather in Omaha, Nebraska this weekend to hear the words of wisdom from America’s top investor. The annual meeting comes at a time when the economy of the United States is going through a banking crisis and the Federal Reserve increased the rates by 0.25 basis points, in the recently concluded meeting.

Also called “Woodstock for Capitalists," the annual meeting is expected to attract a much more audience this time, given the last meeting was clouded by the fears of social distancing norms amidst Covid-19 pandemic.

Although Berkshire Hathaway has established a plan for succession, with Greg Abel designated as the next CEO after Warren Buffett, investors are aware that they will only have a limited opportunity to interact with and receive wisdom from Buffett and Charlie Munger, the long time Vice Chairman.

During the meeting, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger are expected to dedicate five hours to answering questions from shareholders. In the morning, they will be joined by Greg Abel, who is responsible for overseeing Berkshire Hathaway's non-insurance businesses, and Ajit Jain, the Vice Chairman in charge of the company's insurance operations.

Date and Timing of Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting?

The annual meetings begin at 12:00 PM ET (9:30 PM IST) on 5 May (Friday), but the main event will likely occur on 6 May. The Q&A session with Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger will begin at 10:15 ET (7:45 PM IST) and will go up till 4:30 AM ET (2:00 AM IST), with a one-hour break in between.)

Where to watch Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger’s address?

This is the first time, the annual meeting will be broadcasted by CNBC. The channel will air the Q&A session from 10:00 AM ET (7:30 PM IST) on 6 May.

Platforms to watch the annual meeting online:

YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, and Fubo TV are some platforms where you can watch the streaming of the event. However, on these platforms, one also has to stream the annual meeting through CNBC, as they have exclusive rights to broadcast it.

