Billionaire investor Warren Buffet is set to preside over Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual meeting on Saturday and thousands of people are expected to gather in Omaha, Nebraska this weekend to hear the words of wisdom from America’s top investor. The annual meeting comes at a time when the economy of the United States is going through a banking crisis and the Federal Reserve increased the rates by 0.25 basis points, in the recently concluded meeting.

