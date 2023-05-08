Home/ News / World/  Warren Buffet ‘worried’ about AI, compares it to atom bomb: Here's what he said
Ever since the introduction of ChatGPT, the debate over use and misuse of the artificial intelligence (AI) technology has gained momentum. In a latest, billionaire investor Warren Buffet has expressed concerns over the rise of AI. 

As per a report by Fox Business (via New York Post), the 92-year-old billionaire compares the AI technology to the atom bomb. In discussion with his partner Charlie Munger at the annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway, in Omaha, Nebraska, Buffet said “When we get something that can do all kind of things, I get a little bit worried…because I know will not be able to un-invent it, and, you know, we did invent, for a very, very good reason, the atom bomb in World War II."

Buffett told that he got a lesson on ChatGPT from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. He also voiced his fears over the rapidly evolving programs. Buffet stated that although he was impressed by AI’s vast capabilities “since the beginning of time," he is a bit apprehensive about the technology.

“It was enormously important that we did so," Buffett said. “But is it good for the next 200 years of the world that the ability to do so has been unleashed?"

According to Buffett, AI will change “everything in the world, except how men think and behave." “And that’s a big step to take," he added.

Buffet along with Munger discussed programs like the rapidly evolving OpenAI ChatGPT. Munger also expressed reluctance about AI. 

“I am personally skeptical of some of the hype that is going into artificial intelligence," Munger said. “I think old-fashioned intelligence works pretty well."

In another news, Samsung has banned its employees from using generative AI tools like ChatGPT. According to Bloomberg, the South Korean consumer electronics company is informing its employees about the new policy via a memo. The memo said that the company is concerned that data transmitted to such artificial intelligence platforms including Google Bard and Bing is stored on external servers, making it difficult to retrieve and delete, and could end up being disclosed to other users.

