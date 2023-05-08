As per a report by Fox Business (via New York Post), the 92-year-old billionaire compares the AI technology to the atom bomb. In discussion with his partner Charlie Munger at the annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway, in Omaha, Nebraska, Buffet said “When we get something that can do all kind of things, I get a little bit worried…because I know will not be able to un-invent it, and, you know, we did invent, for a very, very good reason, the atom bomb in World War II."