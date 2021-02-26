OPEN APP
Warren Buffett backers can rest easy with 90-year-old getting vaccine

Warren Buffett, the 90-year-old chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., has received his Covid-19 vaccination.

As shareholders prepare for the release of his closely watched annual letter Saturday, Buffett’s assistant confirmed that the investor has had both of the Pfizer Inc. shots. The vaccination has a two-dose regimen. Charlie Munger, Buffett’s longtime business partner, also received two Pfizer shots, which went well, according to Munger’s assistant.

Berkshire has two nonagenarians as its most senior leaders, with Buffett, the company’s chairman and chief executive officer, turning 90 last year, and Munger, a Berkshire vice chairman, turning 97 in January.

Buffett’s conglomerate had to hold its annual meeting virtually last year as the pandemic swept the U.S. The gathering routinely draws a crowd of thousands to Buffett’s home base in Omaha, Nebraska. Munger, who lives in California, didn’t attend the 2020 meeting, which Buffett hosted alongside key deputy Greg Abel.

The company announced in December that it plans to hold its 2021 meeting virtually as well, saying it didn’t believe at the time that it was safe to hold an event with almost 40,000 people.

Munger has said he expects that the pandemic will start shrinking to insignificance over the year as more vaccines are distributed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.



