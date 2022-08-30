Warren Buffett birthday: Net worth, quotes, books of world's 7th richest person

Warren Buffett has a real time net worth of $100.2 billion as of August 29 this year, and is the world's seventh richest person, according to the Forbes.
World's seventh wealthiest person, Warren Buffett has turned 92 years old today, August 30. The American business magnate, and investor has been a big inspiration to investors across the globe. He was rejected from Harvard University and become a self-made billionaire.
Warren Buffett has a real time net worth of $100.2 billion as of August 29 this year, and is the world's seventh richest person, according to the Forbes. He bought the first stock at 11 years of age, and filed first ITR at 13. Buffett, who owns Berkshire Hathaway, still lives in a house that he bought in 1958 for $31,500.
His company received clearance to boost its 20% stake in Occidental Petroleum to as much as 50%, but it's not immediately clear how many more shares Berkshire Hathaway plans to buy or whether it will consider buying the entire company.
Top investment quotes by Warren Buffett
1) “Never depend on a single income. Make an investment to create a second source."
2) “We don’t have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined than the rest."
3) “Never invest in a business you cannot understand."
4) “Price is what you pay. Value is what you get."
5) “The difference between successful people and really successful people is that really successful people say no to almost everything."