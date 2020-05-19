Warren Buffett cuts crisis-era bet on Goldman Sachs

Buffett’s dealings with investment banks in general may make him more cautious toward the sector. He had a tumultuous ride with a bet on Salomon Inc., where he had to step in as interim chairman in 1991 and appear before Congress after the company admitted to violating Treasury auction rules. Buffett’s longtime business partner, Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, put it more succinctly around four years ago: The pair tends to fear investment-banking business more than they love it.