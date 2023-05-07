Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway , on Saturday, expressed his dissatisfaction with the US government's messaging regarding the regional banking crisis. In recent months, four regional banks in the United States have faced a crisis, with three of them being taken over by other institutions with the help of authorities.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) also took the controversial decision to support uninsured deposits of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, citing concerns of contagion. By law, the FDIC insures up to $250,000 of customers' deposits in eligible banks, but for SVB and Signature the body insured all deposits, including those above the legal limit.

Yet, despite that extraordinary step, consumers are still worried, Buffett said at a shareholder meeting of his Berkshire Hathaway holding company.

"That just shouldn't happen. The messaging has been very poor," said the billionaire, who continues to run his group at the age of 92.

"It's been poor by the politicians who sometimes have an interest in having it poor, it's been poor by the agencies. And I'd say it's been poor by the press."

What happened with SVB demonstrated a government takeover completed with an expanded deposit guarantee, "and the public is still confused," he said.

The recent emergency takeover of First Republic by JPMorgan Chase may have eased anxiety about the banks, but it has been a turbulent week, with several mid-sized banks targeted on Wall Street. PacWest, in particular, fell 68% before recovering 82% in Friday's session alone.

Berkshire Hathaway reported a $35.5 billion profit for the first quarter of 2023, largely due to strong financial markets. During the first three months of the year, the company sold $13.2 billion worth of equities from its investment portfolio, while only buying $2.8 billion, significantly reducing its exposure to stocks.

