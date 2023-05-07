Warren Buffett faults US government handling of banking crisis, ‘very poor messaging’2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 06:41 AM IST
It's been poor by the politicians who sometimes have an interest in having it poor, it's been poor by the agencies. And I'd say it's been poor by the press, Warren Buffett said
Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, on Saturday, expressed his dissatisfaction with the US government's messaging regarding the regional banking crisis. In recent months, four regional banks in the United States have faced a crisis, with three of them being taken over by other institutions with the help of authorities.
