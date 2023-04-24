Warren Buffett never loses sleep on Berkshire Hathaway’s future but is worried about…2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 06:37 AM IST
Warren Buffett, a 92-year-old billionaire investor, is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.
Warren Buffett has spoken about his priorities and concerns, and they are not related to the success of his company. During an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box," the 92-year-old billionaire investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway made it clear that he doesn’t worry about the trajectory of Berkshire Hathaway amidst current economic headwinds. Instead, he focuses on more significant issues, such as nuclear threats and pandemics.
