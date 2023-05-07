Warren Buffett not comfortable investing in Taiwan and the reason is....2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Warren Buffett contrasted Berkshire's recently increased investments in five Japanese trading houses with its recent U-turn on a multi-billion dollar investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Warren Buffet on Saturday said he is more comfortable with Berkshire Hathaway Inc deploying capital in Japan than Taiwan, reflecting the growing tensions between the United States and China. The billionaire investor contrasted Berkshire's recently increased investments in five Japanese trading houses with its recent U-turn on a multi-billion dollar investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, or TSMC.
