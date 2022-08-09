Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway now owns over 20% in this oil and natural gas company2 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 07:07 AM IST
In the first half of 2022, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had an operating profit of $16.3 billion.
More shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp were purchased by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, surpassing the 20 percent ownership required to record a portion of the oil company's earnings alongside its own and potentially generating billions of dollars in profit.