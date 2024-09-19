Warren Buffett’s front yard could matter in a close presidential election
Summary
- Neighbors watch for a blue-dot sign at billionaire’s home in key Nebraska district
OMAHA, Neb.—In Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, where one potentially critical presidential electoral vote will be awarded after November’s election, many eyes are on Warren Buffett’s front yard. Neighbors are watching to see whether a sign with a blue dot appears outside the relatively modest home the billionaire investor has owned in this city’s Dundee neighborhood for more than six decades.