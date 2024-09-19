Warren Buffett’s front yard could matter in a close presidential election

Buffett, 94, hasn’t donated to any federal candidate or committee since 2019, records show. Neighbors occasionally see Buffett, whose Republican father represented the area in Congress, coming and going. His presence goes mostly unnoticed, except during the annual Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting when thousands descend on Omaha, and some fans stop by to snap photos of the Wall Street wizard’s home. Republicans have sought to change Nebraska law and implement statewide winner-take-all rules, but those efforts have failed and seem less likely the closer the election gets. Trump benefited in 2016 and 2020 from having Maine, a blue state, distribute its electoral votes by congressional district.