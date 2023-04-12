Warren Buffett says ‘bank crisis not over yet’, explains what's happening to depositors' money2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 07:41 PM IST
Warren Buffett explain we are likely to see more banking failures but depositors' money will be safe due to Federal Deposit Insurance
Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, expressed confidence in the company's future after he steps down from his position. He assured shareholders that Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who has been designated as the successor for several years, will do a great job and continue to follow the same model.
