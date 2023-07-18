Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway cut 70% Activision stake before judge approved Microsoft merger2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 07:11 AM IST
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold 70 percent of its investment in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter, appearing to miss out on some gains when a federal judge said Microsoft can complete its $68.7 billion purchase of the video game maker.
