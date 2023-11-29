Warren Buffett's longtime partner Charles Munger passes away at 99
Charles Munger, Warren Buffett's longtime business partner and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, has died at the age of 99. Munger played a crucial role in transforming Berkshire Hathaway into a successful conglomerate and was known for his blunt manner of speaking.
Charles Munger, the alter ego, sidekick and foil to Warren Buffett for almost 60 years as they transformed Berkshire Hathaway Inc. from a failing textile maker into an empire, has died. He was 99.
