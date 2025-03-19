War-torn Congo has a deal for Trump: Kick out rebels, get minerals
Benoit Faucon , Nicholas Bariyo , Alexander Ward , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Mar 2025, 06:53 PM IST
SummaryThe country’s president offered a secret deal that would give the U.S. access to key minerals in return for a security pact that helps defeat the powerful M23 rebel force.
The leader of a war-torn African nation has put a secret deal on the table for President Trump: Help his country defeat a powerful rebel force in exchange for access to a trove of minerals needed by U.S. high-tech firms.
