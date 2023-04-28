‘Was a joke’: Russian Wagner mercenary chief on suspending attack in Bakhmut1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 12:08 AM IST
Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner's founder, said in an audio message that ‘a decision has been taken to suspend artillery fire so that American journalists can safely film Bakhmut and go home’, but in a later message, he added ‘guys, this is military humour’
The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said on Thursday he had been joking when he said his men would suspend artillery fire in Bakhmut to allow Ukrainian forces on the other side of the frontline to show the city to visiting U.S. journalists.
