Home / News / World /  ‘Was a joke’: Russian Wagner mercenary chief on suspending attack in Bakhmut
Back

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said on Thursday he had been joking when he said his men would suspend artillery fire in Bakhmut to allow Ukrainian forces on the other side of the frontline to show the city to visiting U.S. journalists.

Wagner has been spearheading Russia's assault on Bakhmut since last summer in the longest and bloodiest battle of the war, but Ukrainian forces have so far thwarted its attempts to take full control of the city.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner's founder, said in an audio message published on Thursday by his press service: "A decision has been taken to suspend artillery fire so that American journalists can safely film Bakhmut and go home."

However, in a later audio message, Prigozhin said: "Guys, this is military humour. Humour, and nothing more... It was a joke."

Prigozhin, who has publicly lambasted Russia's military establishment over its conduct of the war in Ukraine, is known for his combative, down-to-earth style and also for his ironic sense of humour.

Last month, after long complaining about shortages of supplies for his fighters, Prigozhin said he and his men had been "blown away" by the fact that they had finally started to receive ammunition deliveries.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout