Was convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein spotted alive in Israel? Why a photo has fueled conspiracy theories

Social media has been abuzz with discussions on Jeffrey Epstein after the US Department of Justice recently released more than 3 million pages of documents, 180,000 images, and 2,000 videos related to the case. The release has also fuelled online conspiracy theories, including unsubstantiated claims that the convicted child sex offender faked his death and is still alive.

Official records, however, state that Jeffrey Epstein was found hanging in his jail cell in August 2019, and his death was ruled a suicide.

Advertisement

Amid the renewed speculation, a photograph purportedly showing Epstein walking through the streets of Israel has gone viral.

(Livemint could not independently verify the authenticity of the post)

The viral photo The image which was posted on X shows a man – who purportedly looks like Epstein – wearing sunglasses with long hair and a beard, captured in side profile. It has been widely shared online, with users questioning whether the person in the photo is Epstein.

One person wrote: “Is pedophile Jeffrey Epstein still alive?”. A second X user asked, “Is it Possible that Epstein is in witness protection & very much alive ?”.

Advertisement

Netizens flag AI watermark Amid all the speculations, multiple netizens claimed the photo was AI generated.

One user on X shared a larger version of the image that appeared to carry a watermark associated with Google’s Gemini AI tool. “This picture going around is fake and AI-created,” the user wrote.

Another person wrote: “There is an AI watermark in the bottom corner.”

Advertisement

Grok weighs in Some netizens further went on to ask AI chatbot Grok, about whether the image was real.

"The image appears to be AI-generated. Key indicators include mismatched features to Epstein's known appearance (e.g., long hair and beard), a reported AI watermark in the full version, and no reverse image matches or verified sources confirming it's real. Epstein died in 2019, so any "sighting" is implausible," Grok said in its response.

Which names have appeared in Epstein files? The Epstein Files outline how Epstein was connected to many powerful figures. Being named in the records does not imply criminal wrongdoing, but the associations have raised questions.

High-profile names appear throughout the files. US President Donald Trump is mentioned frequently. Bill Clinton appears in photographs from past decades. Images also show Hollywood figures such as Kevin Spacey and Woody Allen.

Advertisement

Business leaders Bill Gates and Elon Musk are shown corresponding with Epstein about meetings or travel. Both have denied any involvement in his crimes.