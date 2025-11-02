Was Kate Middleton behind decision to strip Andrew of his royal titles? Report reveals

Princess Kate Middleton reportedly played a key role in stripping Andrew, the scandal-hit younger brother of King Charles III, of his royal titles.

A source close to the royal family informed People that they “sensed a female influence” in the Palace’s official statement released on Thursday. This sparked speculation that Queen Camilla and Princess Kate may have been involved in the decision to remove Andrew’s title.

“I would think the Queen had a hand in that. There would have been a push from Camilla and Catherine, and there was pressure from William, who would not want to inherit the headache. It was quite strong, and I was quite proud when I heard it," the source told People.

The family is “definitely looking to the future. This could all be part of that. William and Catherine are moving soon, and all their comments have been about looking to the future," the source continued.

Although King Charles and Andrew are reportedly not close, the source stated, “[Andrew] is his brother, and he will feel some care and affection and concern for him. But he wouldn’t have wanted to make that decision. He would rather Andrew dealt with it.”

Another source told People that Charles was “exasperated” by Andrew’s tendency to downplay the allegations against him, adding “Andrew had been given numerous chances and opportunities to do the right thing, and [Charles] would be frustrated that he had to make a difficult decision instead of Andrew addressing it himself. He would find it quite painful.”

What did the letter from Buckingham Palace say? The letter from Buckingham Palace stated, “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.”

“Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, even though he continues to deny the allegations against him,” it further said, adding, "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

Royal sources cited by PTI said that Andrew will leave his 30-room mansion “as soon as practicable” and relocate to a residence on the King’s private Sandringham Estate that will be “privately funded” by the monarch. The disgraced 65-year-old former Duke had already ceased using the “His Royal Highness (HRH)” title after stepping back from royal duties. Earlier this month, he mentioned that all his remaining titles would also become inactive, while continuing to “vigorously” refute all allegations against him.

Meanwhile, Andrew’s former wife and close friend, Sarah Ferguson, will also stop using the title Duchess of York. However, the titles of their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, remain unchanged, as they are the daughters of a son of a British sovereign, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The latest developments come amid mounting public pressure on Andrew over his ties to convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and alleged connections to a suspected Chinese spy.