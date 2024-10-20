Was Liam Payne high on ‘hallucinogens’ before falling to death? Report says ‘powerful drugs…’

Liam Payne, the British popstar and former One Direction member, was on “powerful hallucinogenic drugs” before falling to death from a hotel's third floor in Argentina.

The 31-year-old “had jumped from the balcony of his room” on the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel room in the trendy neighborhood of Argentina's capital Palermo.

According to American celebrity news website TMZ's report, citing police, the singer was using a chemical drug “Cristal”, known for causing extreme highs and lows in individuals often result in aggressive behavior. They believe Payne could have been hallucinating due to the substance before he passed away.

Reports also suggest that the singer was likely under the influence of multiple substances at the time of his fall. However, experts are still working to confirm whether the substances found were drugs.

In the 911 call at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, the hotel manager had flagged Pyane as “a guest who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol.” He had requested the emergency services to send someone as the singer was “destroying the entire room”. The manager was anxious and had noted the room had a balcony.

The singer's hotel TV was smashed and there was drug paraphernalia in the room, TMZ report said, adding that the law enforcement noted that his reported drug use was why the room was in shambles.

The prosecutor's office has also said that Payne "was going through some kind of outbreak due to substance abuse" at the time of the incident.

Authorities investigating the scene found evidence inside Payne's room that "would be narcotics and alcoholic beverages, as well as several destroyed objects and furniture."

Liam Payne's autopsy An autopsy has confirmed that the singer died of trauma and internal and external bleeding. According to The Hollywood Reporter, citing the autopsy report, Payne died at 5:07 pm on Wednesday after falling.

"The cause of death of Liam James Payne, determined macroscopically, has been polytrauma, internal and external hemorrhage," the prosecutor's office shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

The circumstances of Payne's fall are being investigated as a “doubtful death” due to protocol, although it appears he was alone when the fall occurred.