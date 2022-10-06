Was painful to...': Gay man who had monkeypox shares experience. Watch2 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 08:50 PM IST
- I just felt shame because they gave us warning that gay men are at risk, and I didn't heed those warnings, the patient said
Even though World Health Organisation (WHO) and other experts have been constantly warning that gay men who are sexually active or men who have sex with men are more at risk most of them didn't pay heed to those warnings. Charles Sanchez, while sharing his concerns regarding symptoms and other difficulties that he faced when he got infected, said ‘I just felt shame because they gave us warning that gay men are at risk, and I didnt heed those warnings’