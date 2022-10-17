The Crown Season 5 will air on November 9. The new season of the highly-acclaimed Netflix series is expected to be controversial. One of the key reasons behind it is that the new season will cover arguably the most controversial phase of the Royal Family - the fall-out between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

The Crown Season 5 is anticipated to draw millions of viewers when it premieres weeks after the passing of The Queen, whose life the show is based on, by skillfully fusing fact and fiction. This season of the show is expected to stir even more controversy than ever, in addition to criticism for its inconsiderate timing.

The Sunday Times is the first publication to have watched all 10 episodes and thinks Buckingham Palace will surely find it uncomfortable to watch. Watch out for spoilers ahead as The Sunday Times gives out a number of reasons why The Crown Season 5 may be the most controversial one ever.

Prince Philip and Penelope

The Countess Mountbatten of Burma, Penelope Knatchbull, is shown in The Crown Season 5 talking to Prince Philip. The Queen’s husband tells his close friend how he and The Queen have grown apart. He gives her his personal phone number as they touch hands while riding in the carriage together. The camera zooms in and lingers on the touch.

However, the most controversial moments in The Crown Season 5 are probably about the ‘strained’ relationship between The Queen and Prince Charles.

Was The Queen a bad mother?

Charles visited Windsor Castle in 1992 to convince his mother that he and Diana should formally end their relationship. This leads to a contentious conversation between Charles and the Queen in The Crown. Charles says he has carried out his mother’s request as, for 11 years, he tried to make the marriage work.

Additionally, Charles claims that the Queen's children would have been placed in foster care and she would have been imprisoned if they had been an average family and social services had been to visit. Charles did state that he was "emotionally estranged" from his parents in his 1994 authorised biography, however he yearned for the love and respect that they were unable or unable to give.

Charles was a disgruntled future monarch, The Crown declares categorically. In the scene, Charles is shown inviting John Major for a private meeting and essentially asking to take the place of his mother. He compares it to his great-great-grandfather Edward VII, who yearned for authority but whose mother forbade it. And yet, Charles says Major, when his time came, he disproved his critics and enjoyed a triumphant reign. When Major visits Balmoral, Charles requests that he make an informed decision regarding the institution's safety.