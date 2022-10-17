The Crown Season 5 will make Royal Family really uncomfortable: Here’s why (Spoilers alert)2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 11:06 AM IST
The Season 5 of The Crown, a much-awaited Netflix show, will air on November 9.
The Crown Season 5 will air on November 9. The new season of the highly-acclaimed Netflix series is expected to be controversial. One of the key reasons behind it is that the new season will cover arguably the most controversial phase of the Royal Family - the fall-out between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.