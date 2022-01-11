Was there a lockdown party in UK PM Johnson's garden? No comment, says spokesman

Boris Johnson's spokesman said an existing inquiry into Downing Street gatherings needed to be completed first

LONDON : British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman on Tuesday declined to comment on reports of a "bring your own booze" party in the garden of his Downing Street office and residence during the first coronavirus lockdown in May 2020.

The spokesman said an existing inquiry into Downing Street gatherings needed to be completed first.

"It is simply the case that we wouldn't want to be seen to be prejudging that ongoing work," the spokesman said.

"Given the claims and speculation that's been reported on, what's right is that the independent inquiry is allowed to carry out its work."

