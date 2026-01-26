Washington among three US States to formally recognise 26 January as India's Republic Day

Three US states, including Washington, Alaska and Nebraska, on Sunday (local time) recognised 26 January as the Republic Day of India as the country celebrated the occasion with flag unfurling, parades and various other events.

Governors of the three states issued three separate proclamations, saying they recognise the importance of the day and that it strengthens bilateral ties with India.

Alaska, Washington and Nebraska recognise Republic Day In its proclamation, Alaska recognised that India, the world's largest democracy, will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on 26 January.

Advertisement

“Alaska recognizes the importance of strengthening bilateral ties with India, a nation with which we share values of democracy, innovation, and economic growth; and the Indian community contributes significantly to Alaska's cultural diversity. educational excellence, and economic vitality,” Alaska said in the proclamation.

“Alaska and India continue to build strong partnerships in trade, technology, agriculture and cultural exchange, fostering mutual prosperity and understanding. Consulate General of India in Seattle will host a celebration of India's Republic Day, highlighting the shared commitment to friendship and cooperation between Alaska and India,” it added.

Alaskan Governor Mike Dunleavy urged Alaskans to join Indians in Republic Day celebrations.

“I, Mike Dunleavy, Governor of the State of Alaska, do hereby proclaim 26 January 2026, as Republic Day of India in Alaska and encourage all Alaskans to join in recognising the contributions of the Indian community and the enduring bonds between Alaska and India,” he stated.

Advertisement

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson also signed a similar proclamation.

“I, Bob Ferguson, governor of the state of Washington, do hereby proclaim 26 January 2026, as Republic Day of India in Washington, and I encourage all residents to join in recognising the achievements of the Indian and Indian American communities and the enduring bonds of friendship between Washington and the Republic of India,” he said.

Nebraska, too, recognised India's importance for the state.

Advertisement

“I, Jim Pillen, Governor of the State of Nebraska, do hereby proclaim the 26th day of Januaгу, 2026, аs Republic Day of India in Nebraska, and I encourage all citizens to join in recognising the contributions of the Indian community and the enduring bonds between Nebraska and India. In witness of, I have hereunto set my hand and cause the Great Seal of the State of Nebraska to be affixed this twenty-second day of January, in the year of our Lord Two Thousand Twenty-six,” the proclamation read.

US Governors wish India on Republic Day Governor of Montana (US), Greg Gianforte, has extended his Republic Day wishes to the citizens of India.

“I would like to extend our heartfelt wishes to the people of India, on behalf of the people of Montana. In Montana, we deeply appreciate the contributions of the Indian and Indian-American community to our State's cultural, educational and economic life. Your commitment to innovation, learning and community enriches all. As you commemorate India's 77th Republic Day, I wish you a healthy and prosperous year ahead,” he said in a video message.

Advertisement

In another message, the Governor of South Dakota (US), Larry Rhoden, congratulated India on Republic Day.