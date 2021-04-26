Top leaders in the US Monday came out in strong support of India in its fight against a raging second wave of covid-19 infections with US president Joe Biden saying Washington was “determined" to help India in its time of need.

The US was among almost a dozen countries who have promised to send help to India to battle the serious covid-19 challenge that had overwhelmed the health care infrastructure in many parts of the country including in New Delhi. The nearly dozen countries included the UK, EU, Netherlands, Germany, Russia and Kuwait. India is also looking at procuring some items and equipment – mainly cryogenic oxygen containers -- seen as critical from countries like Saudi Arabia. Some containers from Singapore had landed in India over the weekend. The Indian Air Force on Monday said it would be bringing in six containers from the United Arab Emirates with another half a dozen expected on Tuesday.

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," Biden said in a Twitter post. The reference was to India last year in April lifting a ban on the export of hydroxy chloroquine and paracetamol and rushing consignments to the US when the pandemic first hit the US. India is seeking speedier deliveries of key elements required in the manufacture of anti covid vaccines in India.

Among the steps taken by the US in the coming days will be the despatch of personal protection and diagnostic kits and oxygen generation equipment, according to a post by US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and a phone call by US National security adviser Jake Sullivan to his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Sunday. Sullivan had also conveyed that the US would remove the impediments in the way of exports of critical components needed for vaccine production in India. The process had slowed down considerably due to delayed supplies and key elements not being despatched in quantities required. The US’ moves come after disquiet in India over Washington not lifting the ban on exports of components needed for vaccine manufacture, imposed under the 1950 Defence Production Act. India’s plans to stem the tide of infections rested on quick inoculation of its population and small targeted lockdowns in areas where the positivity rate was high.

India’s daily infections’ tally breached the 350,000 mark on Sunday for the fifth consecutive day. The total number of deaths was inching towards 200,000 with Sunday’s death toll crossing the 2,800 mark. Overstretched hospitals were reporting shortages of essential drugs and oxygen to support the critically ill. In all India now has recorded over 17 million cases. One of the key difficulties being faced was with the inability to transport liquid medical nitrogen to the hospitals.

“The US is working closely with the Indian government to rapidly deploy additional support and supplies during an alarming COVID-19 outbreak. As we provide assistance, we pray for the people of India—including its courageous healthcare workers," Vice President Harris said in her post.

Messages of support were also posted by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, the first member of the Biden cabinet to visit India last month.

In his message, Austin said he was “deeply concerned" about the covid-19 outbreak in India, “and today, I directed the @DeptofDefense to use every resources at our disposal, within our authority, to support U.S. interagency efforts to provide India’s frontline healthcare workers with the materials they need." In a separate statement, Austin said that India and the US were “in this fight together" and directed his department to use resources at their disposal to send across necessary equipment needed by Indian health care workers.

Vivek Murthy, US surgeon general in his Twitter post listed the aid the US was to despatch to India in the coming days including raw material for vaccine production, therapeutics, rapid diagnostic kits, ventilators, oxygen generation and related supplies, financial support for vaccine manufacturing expansion, deployment of public health teams from the US Centre for Disease Control and the US Agency for International Development.

Meanwhile, Australia’s ABC News reported that the Australian federal government was considering rushing ventilators stockpiled at the height of its own covid-19 crisis to India. “And while we can assist with the national medical stockpile, their particular request is for assistance with regards to the physical supply of oxygen," federal health minister Greg Hunt was quoted as saying.

