Washington ‘determined’ to help India in fight against second covid wave: Biden

Among the steps taken by the US in the coming days will be the despatch of personal protection and diagnostic kits and oxygen generation equipment, according to a post by US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and a phone call by US National security adviser Jake Sullivan to his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Sunday. Sullivan had also conveyed that the US would remove the impediments in the way of exports of critical components needed for vaccine production in India. The process had slowed down considerably due to delayed supplies and key elements not being despatched in quantities required. The US’ moves come after disquiet in India over Washington not lifting the ban on exports of components needed for vaccine manufacture, imposed under the 1950 Defence Production Act. India’s plans to stem the tide of infections rested on quick inoculation of its population and small targeted lockdowns in areas where the positivity rate was high.

