Washington is the weak link in global chip supply chain

When a report is finally prepared — likely at the end of the year — almost 12 months will have passed since TSMC’s announcement that relieving the auto-chip shortage was its “top priority" and that it was shifting capacity to handle it. Whatever information the U.S. government can glean from these surveys — which will be absent the truly sensitive client information that companies shall refuse to provide — could have already been ascertained from industry groups or a handful of sell-side research reports. For example, that automotive accounts for just 4% of TSMC’s sales, and has barely changed in three years, is public information released with each earnings report.